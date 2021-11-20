Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

DEO opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

