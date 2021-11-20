Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.
DEO opened at $208.71 on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.65.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
