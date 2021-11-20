Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

AML stock opened at GBX 1,611.50 ($21.05) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,772.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,890.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38.

In other news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

