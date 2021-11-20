Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

