Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock.
Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.
Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile
