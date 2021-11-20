DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $356,916.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $57.95 million and $356,916.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00219630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,182,579 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

