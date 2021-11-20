Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,878 ($50.67) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock has a market cap of £90.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,607.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,503.35.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

