Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average of $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
