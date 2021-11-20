Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $3.44

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $49,119.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00005786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001733 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,644,817 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

