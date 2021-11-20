Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $38.00. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 646,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

