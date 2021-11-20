Dillard’s, Inc. Plans Dividend of $15.00 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.27. 401,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,848. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $375.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

