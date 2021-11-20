Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.20

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.20 and traded as high as $100.63. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 7,900,364 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,617,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.