DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as low as C$3.12. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 33,406 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.42. The stock has a market cap of C$269.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

