Divi One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $201.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,607,597,633 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

