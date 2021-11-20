Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

