Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

DSS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.