Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.

DLPN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 1,101,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,265. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.