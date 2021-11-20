DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $9,451,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $215.25 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion and a PE ratio of -59.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $9,991,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,623,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900,655 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

