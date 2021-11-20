dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON DOTD opened at GBX 194 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £578.35 million and a PE ratio of 53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

