DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth $298,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 291,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 34,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,419. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

