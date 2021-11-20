Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

