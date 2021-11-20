Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

