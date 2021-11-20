Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $176.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.43. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.