Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 45.9% in October

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DVD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,333. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

