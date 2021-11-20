DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

DKNG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock worth $176,875,976. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

