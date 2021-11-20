DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $66.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock valued at $176,875,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.