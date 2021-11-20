DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Down 45.1% in October

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the October 14th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE DTP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,412. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

