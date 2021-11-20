East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

