Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,348 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,439,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,263,301. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

