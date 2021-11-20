Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock traded down $15.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,999.05. 988,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,856.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,691.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

