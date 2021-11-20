Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $13.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

