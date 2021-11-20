Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ETO stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

