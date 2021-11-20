eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

