Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

