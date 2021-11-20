Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE ESI opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

