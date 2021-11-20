Elik I. Fooks Sells 4,300 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elik I. Fooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.39 and its 200-day moving average is $299.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $349.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

