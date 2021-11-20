Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.80. 49,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,053,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEIQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

