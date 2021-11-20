Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 264,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 38,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 275,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

ERJ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Embraer has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

