Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.60% of Emerson Radio worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $1.29 on Friday. Emerson Radio Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

