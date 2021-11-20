Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.43.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR stock opened at 29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.59. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.