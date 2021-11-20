Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS: EGIEY) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Engie Brasil Energia to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 82.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Engie Brasil Energia Competitors -12.12% 8.11% 2.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion $542.64 million 12.71 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.82

Engie Brasil Energia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia’s peers have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Engie Brasil Energia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors 854 3985 3336 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Engie Brasil Energia’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Engie Brasil Energia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia peers beat Engie Brasil Energia on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

