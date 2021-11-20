Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.83 ($17.99).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.95) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Engie stock traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €13.11 ($14.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.05.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

