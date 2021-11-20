ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.75 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.59 ($15.44).

ETR ENI opened at €12.17 ($13.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. ENI has a one year low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.86 and its 200-day moving average is €10.82.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

