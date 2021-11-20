ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 85.0% in October

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $1.5492 dividend. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CLSA lowered ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

