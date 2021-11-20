Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

