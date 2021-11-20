EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.67 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $8.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

