EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.35.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. 5,732,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

