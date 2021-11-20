Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

