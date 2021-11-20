Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.