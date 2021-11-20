Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $3,491,312.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

