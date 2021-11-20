Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,418.03

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,418.03 ($18.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,470 ($19.21). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,435 ($18.75), with a volume of 31,015 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £704.83 million and a P/E ratio of 60.29.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

