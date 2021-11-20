ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 19th

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $94.04 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.